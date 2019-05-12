Resources More Obituaries for Eileen Fawcett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eileen Fawcett

Eileen Fawcett, 87, died on April 27, 2019 at Spring Creek Inn Memory Care. She was a fierce fighter throughout her life, but Alzheimer's is a ruthless enemy. We are deeply grateful to the dedicated and kind staff at Spring Creek and also the angels at Hospice of Bozeman Health for their sweet care of Eileen and their valiant efforts to ease the distress and anxiety this disease caused her and her family. Eileen and her older brothers Ken and Doug grew up in the logging camp of Griggs, WA, exploring the remote woods surrounding the Clearwater and Nooksack rivers. When the logging camp closed, her family returned to Tacoma where she graduated from Lincoln High School. She attended the College of Puget Sound, became the Loggers Yell Queen and met Ben Fawcett, her husband and best friend for 61 years. Eileen and Ben raised their family in Spokane, WA. She gave her children freedom to roam the neighborhood, but used a referee whistle to call them home. She was a stickler about grades and chores but also playful and affectionate. On Sunday mornings, children and pets piled into her bed to watch cartoons while she read the paper. Once her children were grown, she put her sharp math skills and exacting nature to work as a bookkeeper at Pieroni's Men's Store and later at The Heart Institute. Eileen valued hard work, honesty, and fairness. She was passionate and loyal, whether it was to her family or the Seattle Mariners. Behind her caustic wit was a deep compassion for anyone in pain. Though she claimed to have few talents, she was a beautiful singer, an enthusiastic dancer, and a natural athlete. She bowled, golfed, worked out at the gym, and always walked at a brisk and purposeful pace. When she and Ben took up running 12K races, she discovered a new talent. In thirty-two Bloomsday events, she often placed first or second in her age group. After retirement, she and Ben enjoyed many travels, but her favorite was their annual sojourn to a California RV community for golf, line dancing, and evening happy hours. Eileen is survived by her adored "Brother Doug" (Arlene) of Tacoma, WA; daughters Randi (Tim) O'Brien of Spokane, WA and Darcy (Dan) Lohmiller of Bozeman, MT; son Jeff (Shannon) Fawcett of Bothell, WA; sister-in-law Sue (Wayne); five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ken, her husband Ben, and her son Dave. Memorial services will be held this summer in Tacoma, WA. Alzheimer's is a particularly insidious disease. It destroys reason, personality, and the most basic abilities, but leaves intact the emotions of fear and distress. Alzheimer's is the fastest growing and costliest of diseases but the only one with no prevention, treatment, or cure. The number of families impacted by its devastating financial and emotional costs is rising every day. To honor Eileen and help the millions of current and future sufferers, please donate to the at . Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 12, 2019