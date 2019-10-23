|
|
|
El'n-Marie (Bergquist) Brown was born in Moose Lake, Minnesota October 1, 1927. She would cheerfully report to anyone who asked what a wonderful and adventurous childhood she had in Moose Lake. College and then off to Montana for a real adventure. She met and married Earl Brown (Fagin to his friends) in Helena in 1952, and they moved to Seattle where they had three sons: Paul, David (Nancy) and Peter (Kerri). Fagin and El'n-Marie lived in many places while raising their sons. They returned to Montana for several years in 1977 (Bozeman), and then back on the road for stints in Utah, New York and Oregon. They retired to Bozeman in 1999, joining Peter, Kerri and their three kids. Fagin and El'n-Marie loved Montana and retired to stay. Fagin passed in early 2009 and El'n-Marie soon moved into Aspen Pointe. She found Aspen Pointe to be the perfect place for her, and she worked hard to be a good neighbor there. El'n-Marie's health started failing, and she left us to join Fagin October 20, 2019. Peter and Kerri were with her when she left, and those last moments were peaceful and loving, as fit her so well.
El'n-Marie was all about family. She is survived by her three sons, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was very well known to her grandchildren, and we are all filled with many pleasant memories of both Fagin and El'n-Marie. She would want to be remembered with a smile.
A memorial service will be held at Aspen Pointe on Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019