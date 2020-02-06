|
Elaine Marie Reardon, 78, longtime resident of Gallatin Gateway, died at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020. Born April 28, 1941, she grew up in Pequannock, NJ, met her best friend, Marty, and they married September 19, 1966. Elaine loved the outdoors and together, she and Marty enjoyed many adventures including skiing, scuba diving, snowmobiling and riding horses. In 1975, they decided to move to Montana to continue their adventures and settled in Gallatin Gateway. Elaine enjoyed a lifelong career in cosmetology, both in New Jersey and Montana, and was co-owner of The Hair Affair with her longtime friend, Cody Morton.
She enjoyed snowmobiling and was an early member and supporter of the Gallatin Valley Snowmobile Association and Gallatin Valley Search and Rescue. Elaine was a wonderful and caring person who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her kindness and loved all animals.
Elaine is survived by her favorite cousin and "sidekick", Larry Umstadter and his wife Darlene. She and Larry had a special bond that existed since childhood and he remained an important part of her life until the very end. Elaine is also survived by Marty's daughters, Cheryl, Ruth Ellen, and Cyndi, her brother-in-law, Richard and his wife Jane and their children and families.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Martin, and her parents.
At Elaine's request, a small gathering of family and friends will convene to scatter her remains on a later date.
Donations in her name may be made to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, Gallatin Valley Snowmobile Association, or Gallatin County Search and Rescue.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020