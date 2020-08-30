Elizabeth (Betsy) Alexander Faunce Cole, 77 of Pahrump, Nevada, passed away at home surrounded by her family on August 21, 2020 ending her struggle with cancer.



Betsy was born in Hartford, CT. July 27, 1943, the daughter of Willard and Ethel Alexander. After graduating from high school in West Hartford, CT and Rhode Island College of Providence, Betsy taught third grade in Simsbury, CT until the first of her four precious daughters were born. In 1974, the family moved to Vermont where they opened and ran a hardware store for many years. The late 1980s found Betsy teaching at Lamoille Area Vocational Center where she met her second husband, James (Jim) Cole. Jim and Betsy moved to Montana in 2005 where they had some wonderful years with the MT family and grandchildren. Betsy's most special MT days were the ones when the entire family came from NH, VT, and CA. Betsy's most prized and treasured moments were when she was surrounded by all of their children and grandchildren.



From 2015 until the present, Betsy made her home in Pahrump, NV with her husband Jim. She so enjoyed her time with her ladies' group and time by the pool.



Betsy is survived by her husband Jim and their children: Wendy Jowett (Andy) of East Hampstead, NH and their children Conor and Abigail; Lisa Vanderby (Kevin) of Manhattan, MT and their children Ellie and Layne; Susan (Parker Van Sicklen) Faunce of Mendocino, CA; Heidi Faunce of Jeffersonville, VT; Wayland (Sarah) Cole of Burlington, VT and their son Auggie, and many other family members and friends.



A celebration to honor our wife, mother, grandmother and friend will be held at 10 am September 25th at the Lee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite local Pahrump charity.



