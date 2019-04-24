Elizabeth Anna (Holdiman) McElwee, who was affectionately called Betty, was called home by her Lord on April 22, 2019 from her beloved home at Churchill Retirement and Assisted Living Home.



Betty was born March 31, 1922, the youngest child of a family of fourteen, to Godfrey A. and Eunice (Bailey) Holdiman. She was raised in the Belgrade area. She attended Belgrade schools and graduated from Manhattan High School.



Betty married Lawrence B. McElwee on May 17, 1941. They lived in the Reese Creek area, south of Belgrade on Jackrabbit Lane, south and west of Belgrade on Amsterdam road, moving to Wilsall the spring of 1950, where they lived for 8 years. In 1958 Lawrence and Betty moved to her parent's farm on Dry Creek north of Belgrade, where they lived until they retired in 1980. During this time, she worked at Kessler Dairy Plant in Bozeman, and what was then called the ACS office in Bozeman. She loved working in these positions but gave it up to help with the work on the farm. She was always beside Lawrence in the fields and the barn as they milked cows.



Betty loved to read, tend her plants, and for as long as she was able, to knit and crochet. She always had a welcome smile on her face and loved to visit with her family and friends, and no one was ever turned away when it was time for a meal to be served. Her home was always a place where everyone could feel at home and wanted.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, in 1982; as well as her parents, thirteen siblings her sons-in-law, John Gruber, Dick Pettit and Karl Flikkema, and her great-grandson Tristan Flikkema.



She is survived by children, Lawrence and Marlene McElwee of Bremerton, WA, [Lawrence III, Deanna, Jerry], Beverly and Garry Tillett of Otis, OR, Kevin (Ester) Tillett, [Summer (Josh) Dowell, Sable], Brent (Melissa) Tillett [Julian (Jose) Vilchez, Cameron], Gina (James) Mersch [Sophia Cave, Zechariah, Hunter] and Lyle Tillett, Marilin (Lin) Pettit of Melbourne, FL, Peggy (Gregg) Waible [Dr. Kimberly Herron, Jessica (David) Gould] COL Timothy (Karen) Pettit [April], Tina (Victor) Miller III [Brooke , Victor IV]; Doris Flikkema of Manhattan, MT, Michael (Melinda) Flikkema [Tenley, Aiden, Sierra], Sheila (Calvin) Westervelt [Charlotte, Philip, Nicholas], and Derek (Melissa) Flikkema; great great-grandchildren, Neiko, Ember, and Journey.



We want to acknowledge those who became her extended family, the Staff at the Churchill Retirement and Assisted Living Home. You took such wonderful care of our mother and we thank you. We also thank Hospice of Bozeman Health for your sweet care.



Visitation hours will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at Bethel Christian Reformed Church followed by interment at Meadow View Cemetery in Manhattan. A memorial service will be held back at the church at 11:30 a.m.



Memorials may be made to the Churchill Retirement and Assisted Living Home, 6151 Shady Rest Street, Manhattan MT 59741.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com