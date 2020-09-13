Ella Colleen Ewald, 92 of Hood River, Oregon passed away August 28, 2020. She was born in Bozeman, Montana on March 5, 1928. She was the daughter of Jim and Opal Jones and grew up with her siblings Percy, Loren, Stan, and Leona near Four Corners. Colleen graduated from Gallatin High School and attended Montana State College.
Her fondest memory was singing in choir under music director Sandvig. Colleen and her sister Leona sang together often at weddings and concerts in the Gallatin Valley. Colleen married Herb Ewald, graduate of Montana State College. They left Bozeman and moved often throughout the country until settling in Hood River, OR. She is survived by her husband Herb Ewald; her children Karyn Ewald and Rod Ewald; and her brother Stan Jones.
