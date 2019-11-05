|
|
Ellis Jason "Jake" Callantine, age 95, died suddenly after experiencing chest pain. He was taken to the hospital from his residence at the Skyline Lodge in Choteau where he passed away.
Born March 3, 1924 in Bozeman to Ellis J. Callantine and Rachel E. (Gates) Callantine. He was the second of five children. He graduated from Gallatin Valley High School, then graduated from Montana State College, and earned an MBA from Harvard University.
Jake married Shirley J. Gleason on December 26, 1948. They were married 65 years until her death in 2013. They raised three children, had three grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
He was a decorated World War II veteran in the United States Army, stationed in Germany towards the end of the war. He returned to Normandy this past September to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landing of the Allied Forces.
His life work was with the United States Forest Service with postings in Montana, the Dakotas, and Oregon. He was a proud Montanan and loved every inch of his beautiful state.
Jake is survived by his eldest sister, Loraine Russell; his daughters Kristine (John) Rollins, and Patricia (Steve) Jolley; two grandchildren, Lisa and Christopher Rollins and one great-grandson, Domenic Chernoff Rollins.
Memorials may be made to the Pass Creek Community Center, c/o Kelly Callantine, 3691 Flathead Pass Road, Belgrade, MT 59714.
Visitation Today from 10 a.m. to noon at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. A private family graveside service with military honors will be held at the Morgan Cemetery.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019