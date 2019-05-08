Ely Williams, 42, of Bozeman, passed away from a tragic accident on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born in Sacramento, CA on May 1, 1977.



Ely moved around a lot growing up. He started working really young. At 14 he polished peoples' shoes and worked on vehicles, and eventually owned his own business. He also worked for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation for 10 years.



In his teenage years Ely survived a car wreck that almost took his life. He was a fighter for good. If he could help you, he would. Ely was a gentle, kind soul who overcame any struggle that came his way. Ely loved his family, he'd always say, "I love my girls,"-meaning wife, Rhenon, Taylee, Eloise, and Bella. Every day.



Ely loved being a member of the LDS church, and he served in several callings. He also loved music, and he wanted to learn the guitar and piano.



Ely's last days were spent taking care of his Eternal Companion. She had become severely ill and eventually came out of it with a lot of limitations. He just said that his purpose was to take care of Rhenon and love her, and he did so unconditionally.



Ely loved his children. He strived to have a better relationship with them.



He is survived by his wife, Rhenon; children, Ely Mason, Ethan, and Taylee; mother, Eloise Williams; brother, Arthur Paul Martinez; sister, Galady; great friend, Ryan West; nieces and nephews, Addison, Matt, Hunter, and Frankie, whom he adored; many more aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Tolley family in Canada who considered him their own; and his best secret holder, Bella, our dog, yet daughter.



He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Richard Williams; Dorthey Valdez; and son, Kaileb Williams.



Ely will be missed by many, because we were so blessed to have him.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service at 10:00 A.M.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.