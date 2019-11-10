|
Emily Grace Uptain was born at 9:55 on the morning of November 1, 2019 at Bozeman Deaconess hospital and died at 11:00 am the same day.
Around the 20th week of the pregnancy, her parents Ben and Camie Uptain, found out that she had a condition that would not allow her to survive long outside of the womb. Her parents were heart broken by the news that their little girl would only be with them for a short time, but for the next 5 months Camie bravely carried and cared for Emily with a love only a mother can give.
When Emily was born, all of the family was right there to spend the precious few moments they had with her. Her little heart kept beating for about an hour before Emily peacefully slipped from her mother's arms into the arms Jesus.
Emily is survived by her father and mother, Ben and Camie Uptain; her siblings, Brooklyn, Gareth, Aderyn, Elizabeth, Megyn, and Carys; all of Belgrade, MT. She is also survived by her grandparents, Dave and Lynn Uptain, of Belgrade; Gary and Donna Morse of Bozeman; her great grandparents, Margaret Dolores Uptain of Belgrade; and Patricia (David) Nichols of Ashton, ID; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a loving church family of Faith Baptist Church of Bozeman, MT.
If desired, donations can be made to the Faith Baptist Church of Bozeman, MT Christmas Missions
offering or to The Ramsey Keller Memorial Fund of Billings, MT.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019