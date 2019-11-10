Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Uptain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Grace Uptain


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Grace Uptain Obituary
Emily Grace Uptain was born at 9:55 on the morning of November 1, 2019 at Bozeman Deaconess hospital and died at 11:00 am the same day.

Around the 20th week of the pregnancy, her parents Ben and Camie Uptain, found out that she had a condition that would not allow her to survive long outside of the womb. Her parents were heart broken by the news that their little girl would only be with them for a short time, but for the next 5 months Camie bravely carried and cared for Emily with a love only a mother can give.

When Emily was born, all of the family was right there to spend the precious few moments they had with her. Her little heart kept beating for about an hour before Emily peacefully slipped from her mother's arms into the arms Jesus.

Emily is survived by her father and mother, Ben and Camie Uptain; her siblings, Brooklyn, Gareth, Aderyn, Elizabeth, Megyn, and Carys; all of Belgrade, MT. She is also survived by her grandparents, Dave and Lynn Uptain, of Belgrade; Gary and Donna Morse of Bozeman; her great grandparents, Margaret Dolores Uptain of Belgrade; and Patricia (David) Nichols of Ashton, ID; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a loving church family of Faith Baptist Church of Bozeman, MT.

If desired, donations can be made to the Faith Baptist Church of Bozeman, MT Christmas Missions

offering or to The Ramsey Keller Memorial Fund of Billings, MT.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -