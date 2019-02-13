Eris "Bea" Black, 96, our sweet, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, February 4, 2019, in Bozeman, MT.



She was born on December 11, 1922 in Sandy, UT, to Silas Lindsay and Mary Zilpha (Bateman) Brady. She was the youngest of five children, with one brother and three sisters.



Bea spent her childhood and school years in Salt Lake City, UT, graduating from East High School, attending one year of business college and becoming a comptometer operator.



Starting in her teen years, her family spent summers in their cabins in West Yellowstone, MT. She cherished this yearly tradition, spending time with family and friends for most of her life. In 1944, she became a stewardess for Western Airlines based out of Cheyenne, WY. After two years she was transferred to Denver, CO as the Chief Stewardess where she met and fell in love with a handsome co-pilot, Gene Black. They married in 1947, had two daughters, and lived in Denver until Gene was transferred to Los Angeles, CA in 1957. They lived in Corona del Mar, CA, still spending summers in West Yellowstone. During the '70s, she and Gene lived part-time in Honolulu, HI where he was then based. In 1982 they bought a home in Bozeman and split their time between Montana and California. They joined Riverside Country Club in Bozeman, made many wonderful friends, and enjoyed playing lots of golf.



Bea was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) which gave her peace and comfort. She was very active in the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and spent years as a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. She was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed bowling, tennis, gardening, traveling, big band and swing era music, and especially loved to dance. She was a bit of a social butterfly and would liven up any gathering.



Her family and friends, and even acquaintances, meant the world to her. She was admired and treasured by all of them. They would often say that she was gracious, caring, kind, always positive, classy, fun and non-judgmental. They enjoyed her humor; she made everyone feel good. People feel lucky to have known her, as she brightened their lives.



Bea is survived by her daughters, Bonnie (Phil) Maurer of Wilsall, MT and Vickie (Larry) Minkoff of Bozeman; four grandchildren, Billy (Marcia) Leach of Bozeman, Alisha (Shahin) Etebar of Palm Springs, CA, and Ryan and Evan Minkoff of Bozeman; and one great-grandchild, Gabriella Grace Leach of Bozeman.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; parents, Silas and Mary; brother, Lynn Brady; sisters, Grace Allen, Hazel Kevitch, and Mary Dent Stam; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.



Bea lived a long and blessed life, often admitting, with a smile and "that twinkle in her eyes", to being a tad spoiled.



We have lost a very special lady who will be missed by many.



The family would like to thank the staff at Springmeadows, Hospice of Bozeman Health, First Choice Home Care, and especially Alice Bergenheier, her dear friend and caregiver.



A celebration of Bea's life will be planned at a later date.



Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019