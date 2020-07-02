Ernest Hoffman, age 106, died of natural causes on Monday, June 29, 2020, in his home in Belgrade, Montana.
Ern is survived by his wife, Doris Hoffman of Belgrade and his son, Ronald Hoffman of Fort Smith, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his grandson, his three sisters and two brothers.
Ern was born on March 26, 1914 in Beloit, Kansas, to parents John and Rosa Hoffman. He graduated from Belgrade High School in 1936. In 1938 he enlisted in the army and served in World War II. He was deployed overseas during the Battle of the Bulge. After serving he came back to Belgrade and accepted a position as a mechanic at Danhof Motors where he worked off and on for more than 25 years. He also worked independently, out of his home shop.
Ern was a great family man and a loving father. He married Doris Billman in Bozeman on October 26, 1946, (74 years!) They lived in a home they built together, southwest of Belgrade, for the first 15 years of their marriage and moved to Minnesota to run a dairy for the next 16 years. They then returned to Belgrade and Ern went back to Danhof. He loved Chevys and continued driving even after his 100th birthday.
Ern was a social, active man who attended Belgrade Community Church. He enjoyed woodwork, mechanics, and anything that would keep him outside and active. His family and friends will always remember him as a positive, gentle person. He liked to tease and laughed a lot.
Visitation hours will be from 2-4 pm on Sunday, July 5, at Dokken-Nelson. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, July 6 at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
Flowers and cards can be sent to Doris Hoffman at 601 Silverbow Ave, Belgrade, MT 59714.
