1929 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Eugenia "Gingie" was born on March 9, 1929 in Washington, IN. She was the third of six children (four daughters and two sons) in the Hayes family. She was schooled at St. Simon's Catholic school in Washington, IN. Growing up she played the saxophone and with her three sisters played in a family quartet as well as the school band. Gingie was an avid swimmer and she passed the love of that sport to her five boys. Her father owned and built Hayes Motor Supply and summer would find her working in the family business. Summer work in high school found her in Minnesota de-tassling corn.



After graduating from Washington Catholic High School as valedictorian Gingie attended St. Mary's of the Woods for a year and then transferred to Indiana University. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and graduated with a B.S. degree in Dietetics. It was here she met her life partner and love of her life Thomas G. Beck. Before marrying Gingie's degree took her to New Orleans working as a hospital dietician.



Tom and Gingie were married August 22, 1953 in Washington, IN where their life adventure began. Tom worked for Hercules, Inc. and his work took he and Gingie out west where their future lie. This adventure included the birth and raising of their five sons each of whom was born in the different localities they lived - George Andrew (Andy) Beck (Bozeman, MT); Thomas George Beck (Durango, CO); Michael Hayes Beck (Salt Lake City, UT); Lawrence Joseph Beck (Olympia, WA) and Robert Charles Beck (Salt Lake City, UT).



Their last family move took them to Santa Rosa, CA in 1974. A tough move for the family but Gingie took command of the situation in her quiet, unassuming manner, as Santa Rosa became their adopted home. The rhythm of family life included summer treks to Wyoming and the family's beloved "cabin" which was built by the family. A testament to Gingie's toughness was living in an Apache pop up trailer tent for five weeks, making meals on a Coleman stove and serving as general contractor on the job - the cabin still stands!



Their journey as a couple ended in moving to Bozeman, Montana in 1993 where they planned to spend their retirement in the location where it all started. Now instead of raising five boys she enjoyed the company of her extended families and 15 grandchildren.



Besides the adventure of moving and raising her children along the way, Gingie was an avid and accomplished bridge player. She also participated in yoga long before it was the thing to do. She loved showing family and friends the wine country in Napa and Sonoma, CA and taking trips to Bodega Bay. She loved the arts (music) and was an avid symphony attendee in both Santa Rosa and Bozeman.



Gingie was also a very serious volunteer. Her love of life found her volunteering for Birthright, an organization to support single mothers facing the hard questions of childbirth and helping them find their way in a very difficult situation. Mom was also active in the Catholic Church participating in Foresters and outreach programs.



Gingie died on July 21, 2019. She is survived by her brother John L Hayes; sister Mary Anna Rockefeller; her sons George Andrew (Vicky) Beck of St. George UT; Thomas G. (Merry) Beck of Victorville CA; Michael H. (Beth) Beck of Hailey, ID; Lawrence J. (Carina) Beck of Bozeman, MT and Robert C. (Bridget) Beck of Billings, MT.



She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas G. Beck; sisters Helen Jane and Barbara; brother Michael and granddaughter Andrea Catherine Beck.



A Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00-7:00 PM, with a Rosary at 6:00 PM at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.



