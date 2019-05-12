Eunice M. Olson, 86, of Bozeman, MT passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born July 18, 1932 in Watford City, ND.



Eunice attended Watford High School, and spent her life living in North Dakota and Montana. She married Hans G. Olson on February 21, 1953. Prior to his death, they took several road trips investigating and touring the country. Eunice was a school aide and worked at an airport parking booth. She was a member of the Sons of Norway, and she enjoyed word searches.



She is survived by her daughters, Ann Olson (Clinton "Butch") Carver of Missoula, MT, Kim Olson of Bozeman, and Jan (John) Shumaker of Franktown, CO; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; niece, Karolin (David) Martinez of Bozeman; and nephews, Robert (Pat) Green of Three Forks, and Richard (Daphne) Green of Beaverton, OR.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Olson; and her parents, Glen Hull and Irene (Elton) Hull.



Private family services will be held.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary