Evelyn G. Beck passed away on January 20, 2020 in Bozeman, Montana, where she had made her home since 1988. She was born April 11, 1927 in Havre, Montana, the fourth daughter of Ben and Bertha Donald.
Evelyn attended Havre schools, graduating from Havre High in 1945. On January 19, 1947, she married R. Dale Beck of Kremlin, Montana. They lived in Kremlin and Havre during their 36 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, on January 1, 1983 and by her grandson, Rune Martinson of Seattle, Washington on August 9, 2018.
Wanting to be close to and enjoy her grandchildren, Evelyn moved to Bozeman in April 1988.
Evelyn is survived by three children, Robert (Dijie) Beck of Rimbey, Alberta, Jody (Corbin) Ross of Missoula, MT, and Tarie (Grant) Asay of Belgrade, MT. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Greta (Will) Frohlich of Victor ID, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and grandson, Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Estella Lawler, Ethel Christiansen, and Edith Christianson.
At Evelyn's request, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place and interment will be at a later date in Havre.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to the .
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020