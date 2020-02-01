|
|
Evelyn Kimm, 96, entered her Heavenly home, January 29, 2020. She was born to Albert and Agnes (Bouma) Vander Ark on March 6, 1923, the youngest of 8 children.
Evelyn attended Manhattan Christian School through the 8th grade and graduated from Manhattan High in 1941.
On Dec. 7, 1943 Evelyn married Allan Kimm. They lived and work their farm together while raising their 6 children. Evelyn said she was not "just a housewife, she was a farmer's wife." They were always very active in their Church and school.
Evelyn was a great hostess. She always had room at her table and time to sit and chat. She loved baking, cooking and feeding her family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, reading and singing in the church choir. Later in life Allan and Evelyn enjoyed traveling, and spending time on their boat fishing, and time with their grandchildren.
Evelyn loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, she spent years in Bible studies, and prayed daily for her children and grandchildren by name. Evie's life reflection," What is my only comfort in life and in death? That I am not my own but belong, body and soul, in life and in death, to my faithful Savior, Jesus Christ."
Evelyn was proceeded in death by her parents, all seven siblings, her husband, Allan in 2011, son-in-law, Jay Feddes in 1977, daughters-in-law, Jan Kimm in 2012, Marla Cope in 2014, and daughter, Arlene Lubbers in 2014.
She is survived by her children, Henry "Chum" Kimm, MaryAnn and Jim Cox, Judy and Allie Rein, Dan and Laurie Lubbers, Dan and Kathy Kimm, and June and Karl DeJonge; sisters-in-law, Elinor Vander Ark, Joanne and Will Alberda, and her pride and joy, her eleven Grands and seventeen Greats.
Celebration of Evelyn's life will be held Monday, Feb. 3rd. Graveside service at 10 am in the Churchill Cemetery. Memorial service 11 am Bethel CRC.
Memorials can be made to Manhattan Christian School, "Event Camera"
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020