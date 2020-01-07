Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
Resources
More Obituaries for F. McJunkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Lorraine (Parks) McJunkin


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F. Lorraine (Parks) McJunkin Obituary
F. Lorraine (Parks) McJunkin, 89, of Bozeman, passed away January 3, 2020. Lorraine was born April 3, 1930 in Billings, MT where she grew up and met her husband Arlyn McJunkin. They got married, had two daughters and later moved to Lewistown for Arlyn's work and raised their daughters. Lorraine and Arlyn returned to Billings to retire. After the passing of her husband, Lorraine moved to Bozeman to be with her two daughters and growing family.

Lorraine peacefully passed away at Bozeman Health and is survived by her two daughters, Sandy McJunkin and Phyllis (Scott) Johnson; her grandchildren, Deanna (Justin) Shannon, Chris (Melissa) Johnson, Danica Johnson and Brandi Johnson and great-granddaughter Payton Shannon.

Through hardships, friends and family Lorraine was blessed with a long and happy life.

Donations in Lorraine's name (in memory of Arlyn) may be made to , .

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm Saturday at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -