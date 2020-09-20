In the early morning hours of September 15, 2020, Felicia ascended to the home of our Lord. As a family, we are grateful Felicia was such a wonderful and loving part of our lives. The grief of her loss has left those whose lives she touched devastated.Felicia would have been 24 years old on September 20, 2020. In her brief time with us, Felicia was a talented artist and musician, a lover of history, a foreign language student, and an accomplished cook. She graduated from Belgrade High School (2015) and attended Montana State University, studying Criminology and Forensics.On October 7, 2017, Felicia married her best friend and fellow artist, Ryland Deane. Together, they enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved one another's company for the three years of their marriage. Her greatest calling was that of mother to her and Ryland's daughter, Kinnley, born in June of this year.Those mourning her loss include her husband, Ryland Deane and daughter Kinnley Ann Deane, of Three Forks, MT; her parents, Teresea Jones (David) of Belgrade, and Russell Anthony (Cassandra) of Kalispell, MT; siblings Paige Anthony (Dakota), Dominick, Cooper, and Zackery Jones and Louise and RJ Anthony; maternal grandparents, Emily Hougland (Bozeman, MT ) and Gary Baker (Fort Worth, TX); Skip Hougland (Rici Thomas) of Manhattan, MT; nephews, Roan and Wade; paternal grandparents, and John and Kathy Anthony of Troy, MT. In addition, Felicia is mourned by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends.Felicia is preceded in death in death by her uncle, Morgan Hougland; grandmother, Zola Jones, maternal great grandparents, Adrian and Mary Mathis, Garrett Baker and Ella Mae Jones.In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to the GoFundMe fund set up for Funeral and other-expenses for Ryland and Kinnley Deane.A memorial service will be planned in October, with date time and location to be announced.