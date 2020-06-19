On the morning of Monday, June 15, 2020 Fenna Kimm gently took the hand of Jesus and is now in her heavenly Father's arms.
Fenna was born on February 21, 1927 at the home of her parents, Anna and Menko Flikkema, located in the Anceny Hills near Amsterdam, Montana. Fenna's education included attendance at Barnard School, Little Holland School, and Manhattan Christian School.
Fenna married Pete Kimm on January 6, 1954. They were married at the Protestant Reformed Church in Churchill, MT. Fenna and Pete spent the first year of their marriage in Tacoma, Washington where Pete was stationed in the Army. Afterwards they returned to the Gallatin Valley and purchased a farm from Fenna's parents. Fenna and Pete lived on and worked the Golden Prairie Ranch until they retired. After retiring they settled into their new home on a parcel of the farm where they resided for over 22 years.
Fenna had a great love for children and before they had children of their own, her home was open to many little ones. Fenna had many talents; she loved to quilt, sew, needlepoint, crochet, and knit. In her later years she loved to do puzzles and play a good game of Chinese Checkers - she usually won.
Fenna is survived by her husband, Pete, with whom she spent over 66 years of happy marriage. She is also survived by her children, John (Penni) Kimm, of Cleburne, TX, James (Regina) Kimm of Manhattan, MT, and Rhea (Allen) Faue of Bozeman, MT; grandchildren, Jon Faber of Moorhead, MN, Menko "Carlos" Kimm of San Antonio, TX, and Raquel Kimm of Denver, CO; daughter-in-law, Sofia Corona of San Antonio, TX; Jennifer (Ned) Jones, who assisted Fenna as a caretaker and who was welcomed by Fenna and Pete as a part of the family; and Lindsey, their toy poodle, who had a knack for calming Fenna over her last years.
Fenna is also survived by her sisters, Agnes Hoekema and Jean Van Dyken, and sisters-in-law, Audrey Flikkema and Cornelia Vander Molen. Also surviving are Pete's sisters, Grace Douma and Alice Douma, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Menko; brothers, John (Grace), George (Dorothy), Albert, Garrett (Winnie), Phillip, and infant brother Maynard; sister, Audrey (Pierre) Hoekema; brothers-in-law, Alvin Douma and Donald Douma; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Stanley and Corrie Kimm, Alex and Claire Kimm, and Leonard and Lemina Knottnerus.
"Hold My Hand, and walk joyously with Me through this day....I know every step of the journey ahead of you, all the way to heaven". Jesus Calling (Sarah Young) 2004.227
"PATIENCE"
WHEN THE PHYSICAL STRENGTH OF OUR LIFE IS NOT GROWING AND THE ACTIONS OF OUR MOVEMENTS ARE SLOWING,
DON'T WASTE TEARS, "CAUSE WE ARE NOT IN A RACE;" JUST NOW RELAX BECAUSE WE ARE BY FAITH WITHIN THE SPIRITUAL REALM OF GOD'S GRACE.
SO ON WE MAY GO IN THE JOURNEY OF LIFE TO A GLORIOUS DESTINY, WITHOUT ANY STRIFE.
BECAUSE THE LORD JESUS TO THIS EARTHLY LIFE CAME; HE SUFFERED AND DIED ON THE CROSS OF SHAME.
HE WAS BURIED, ROSE FROM THE GRAVE AND ASCENDED TO GLORY, AND IS COMING AGAIN, AND CALLS US BY NAME, TO THE PROMISE OF GOD'S ETERNAL REDEEMING STORY.
SO, AS HIS CHILDREN WE WILL KNOW HIS VOICE; NOW TURN YOUR EYES ON JESUS AND WITH THE SAINTS IN HEAVEN FOREVER REJOICE!
-By Pete Kimm (written for Fenna a few years back)
Memorials can be made to Bozeman Prison Ministries, PO Box 6281, Bozeman, MT 59771.
Visitation will be Monday, June 22 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Visitation will also be Tuesday, June 23, at 10:00 A.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church, with Graveside Services at 11:00 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a luncheon in the park beside the church.
