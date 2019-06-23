Resources More Obituaries for Flora Heavner-Sebens Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Flora Heavner-Sebens

Obituary Flowers Flora Louise Heavner-Sebens was born in Manhattan, MT which is where she passed with loved ones by her side and in spirit. She was born to Doug & Carol Heavner on December 5th, 1966 and was the second to youngest daughter of five girls. Flora is survived by her two children Domenick Sebens and Desiree'Swehla and her husband, Dan Swehla. Also her sister's Cathy Kradolfer, Trudy and her husband Brian Van Dyk and Dorothy and her husband Kent Heidema . She was preceded in death by sister Deanna Heavner.



She is also survived by one of her favorite people in the world, grandson Loic Swehla, who brought her great joy and nieces and nephews too numerous to list.



Flora was by far one of the most vibrant personalities and would light up any room she walked into. She was the kind of person who's laugh was contagious and she was laughing often, which made her a joy to be around.



Some of her favorite things to do would be to sit on a patio on a beautiful sunny day, hanging with her friends or her children, and soaking it all in. She was a loyal friend and valued her friendships which were many. She truly treasured and considered her friends family, especially her Minnesota Vikings friends. SKOL VIKINGS!



Her ability to connect with people also came in handy as she was typically in HR for most of her career. She really was a boss lady and well liked. As her health declined it was an inspiration to see all the people sending their love and support for her which she appreciated.



This battle with cancer was long and she stepped up and fought it like a warrior. A true fighter is definitely a description of her in every sense of the word. She will be forever missed.



A memorial will be held at the Best Western Grantree Inn in Bozeman on July 20th from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.