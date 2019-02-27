Francis (Frank) Christopher Magone, 30, of Bozeman, passed away February 14, 2019. He was born March 2, 1988 in Pine Creek, Montana to Jeffrey Magone and Cynthia Bennett.



Francis lived in Bozeman, in the Paradise Valley in Montana, in Quebec Canada and Seattle, Washington. At the age of five he was pretty fluent in French and English though he forgot most of the French after moving from Quebec back to Bozeman. He later enjoyed learning Italian.



He was a lifelong learner preferring self-study to formal education. In his 20's he studied online marketing, computer security and six computer languages. More recently he combined his love of nature and camping and started OnlineCampingTools.com. He also worked as an Auto Detailer and a Pizza Chef.



Francis loved skateboarding, snowboarding and dirt biking as well as movies, the ocean and camping. He will be remembered for his big heart, love of children and willingness to always assist others in need.



Francis is survived by his parents; Cynthia Bennett of Bozeman, and Jeffrey Magone of Emigrant, his siblings; Samuel Magone of Boulder, Colorado, Nathaniel Magone of Bozeman, Christopher Magone of Bend, Oregon and Dianna & Jonathan Brown of Bozeman.



There will be a Celebration of Francis' life on Saturday March 2, from 2-4PM at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.