Francis (Frank) J. Kelly, M.D. passed away on August 4, 2020 at home on the family ranch, from complications of Alzheimer's dementia. He was born January 8, 1934 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Frank J. Kelly, Jr. and Kathryn R. McGovern Kelly. He grew up in Philadelphia, graduating from the Friends Select School and the University of Pennsylvania. He attended medical school at the University Of Chicago School Of Medicine, receiving his M.D. degree in 1959. While there, he met Deloris LaVon Johnson of Kokomo, Indiana. She was a registered nurse on the Orthopaedic ward. They courted in the hospital, marrying in May of 1958. He served his internship at the University of Illinois Research and Educational hospitals in Chicago, and started a family. Frank and Deloris moved to Albany, New York where he completed his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery in the program of Albany Medical Center Hospital of Union University in 1964.
The growing family then headed to Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota where Frank served as a Captain in the Air Force during the Vietnam Era. After his active duty service, Dr. Kelly sought to establish a private practice in Orthopaedic Surgery. That search led the family to Bozeman, Montana in July of 1966. Dr. Kelly became the first full time, board certified Orthopaedic Surgeon in the Bozeman-Livingston area and surrounds, saving many lives and limbs and making many friends in town. While here, he acquired the family ranch along the Gallatin River, giving his children the wonderful gift of being raised on a ranch with all the family learning ranching skills, animal care and loving the ranching life. When not at the hospital or his office, he could be found at a local feed store, the old Gibsons store or Buttreys grocery. He might have a calf in the back of his car or run into the emergency room with straw sticking out of his cowboy boots.
While in the Bay Area of California, serving as the Chief of Orthopaedics for the Kaiser Foundation Hospitals at South San Francisco and Redwood City, he joined the Army Reserve as a Major and taught residents anatomy at Letterman Army Medical Center on the Presidio of San Francisco. The family moved to Fairbanks, Alaska when Dr. Kelly was recruited by the Fairbanks Clinic during the pipeline boom when the need for his expert trauma surgery skills were so badly needed. He served in the Army Reserve in Alaska, primarily at Basset Army Community Hospital on Fort Wainwright, as a physician and administrator, rising to the rank of Colonel. He was sent to Honduras, El Salvador and Panama on active duty missions in the late 1980s and served on active duty in the first Gulf War, Operation Desert Storm in 1991. He co-founded the 1984th General Hospital Reserve unit, which continues today. The family maintained a home and farm in Alaska for 40 years. In his late career, he travelled extensively as a locum tenens physician; served in the VA Northern California Health Care System at Martinez and Rancho Cordova, California, and acted as an Independent Medical Examiner in New York State and Montana.
Frank and Deloris returned to the family ranch outside Bozeman in November of 2014, where he lived for the remainder of his life. He enjoyed reading, and was deeply interested in horticulture, classical music, history, farming and ranching. He loved caring for people; he loved his family and he loved God.
One of the most important accomplishments of his life related to his love of the land, the family ranch and the Gallatin River. He, Deloris and daughter Kathryn permanently protected the Kelly Ranch via conservation easements in partnership with the Montana Land Reliance, leaving a lasting legacy of open space and preserving forever the agricultural, wildlife and historical aspects of the property for future generations of Montanans.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Deloris, eldest daughter Kathryn L. Kelly and her husband Robert Judd of Bozeman, daughters Deloris A. Jennings and Margaret M. Kelly of Bozeman, sons Frank J. Kelly IV and Tory N. Kelly of Wasilla and Palmer, Alaska, and daughter Teresa C. Kelly of Fairbanks. He is also survived by six grandchildren; Peter, Frankie and Madeline Kelly of Wasilla, Alaska; Melissa Kelly of Palmer, Alaska, Micheal Jennings of Alturas, California and Margaret Jennings of Bozeman, Montana. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his youngest son, Michael Bernard Kelly.
An outdoor memorial service and burial will take place on Wednesday August 12th at 2:00 PM at the Kelly Ranch, along the Gallatin River. The ranch is exactly two miles south on River Road from the intersection of the Norris Road (Hwy 84) and River Road at the bridge over the Gallatin River. Friends are welcome to join the family and all precautions are being taken in light of the Covid-19 virus.
The Kelly family extends its heartfelt thanks to all of Franks' excellent caregivers. Their compassionate care, kindness and friendliness are deeply appreciated.
The family suggests memorial contributions to The Gallatin History Museum in Bozeman, MT, The Montana Land Reliance, Helena, MT or the Literary Council of Alaska, in Fairbanks, AK or other charity of choice
. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com