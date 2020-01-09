|
Frank J. Hollenback passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, after a short illness.
Frank was born on January 16, 1925, in Helena, Montana to Frank A and Bertha Hollenback. He was a preemie baby weighing approximately 3 pounds and fitting in a shoe box. His mother took good care of him, and he was a fighter from the beginning. He attended schools in Helena and graduated from Cathedral High.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in December 1942 and began active duty in March 1943. Frank attended 3 technical schools in Oklahoma, California and Chicago, IL training to become an EM 2nd class. Frank's last assignment in the Navy was on the U.S.S. LES(L) (3) 5. He received metals for American Area and Victory World War II and was honorably discharged in March 1946. Because of his military service, he was also a member of the American Legion.
Frank built his own home with his father's help on Willson Avenue and moved in on December 31, 1950. He lived in that house until going to Billings where he stayed for the last 4 months.
Frank worked for Mountain Bell for 32 years, from 1950 until retirement in 1983. After retiring, he attended Montana State University in Bozeman where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Media & Theater Arts in 1993. Photography was his hobby and his passion.
Frank married Marian Bishop on July 29, 1950. They had four daughters, all of whom are his survivors, Frankie Blank of Billings, MT, Kathy Hollenback (Dave Ponte) of Roundup, MT, Connie (Patrick) Moore of Shelby, MT, and Julie Nance of San Diego, CA. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Kristyn, Matt, Angela, Alicia, Jacquelyn, Holly, Marlesa, and Bryan. He is also survived by 11 great grandchildren, as well as his very special friend, Pat Booth.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bertha Hollenback, and his beloved wife of 60 years, Marian Hollenback. He took excellent care of his wife, Marian, during her final years.
We would like to thank St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings and all of those who took care of Frank. A special thanks to St. John's Lutheran Home where he resided for 4 months. He enjoyed the companionship of the residents and staff. We are also very grateful for his caregivers from AdvoCare (Bozeman): Lindsey, Katie, Rhonda, and Chelsie. Finally, we would like to thank the Veterans of Foreign Wars (), who generously provided him a warm blanket and care package for Christmas while at the hospital.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service in Bozeman. We will celebrate Frank's life on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Afterwards, please join us at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center for a reception and toast to Frank.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020