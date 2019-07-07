Home

Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
Frank Monastiere


1946 - 2019
Frank Monastiere Obituary
Frank Monastiere passed away on July 3, 2019 after a long battle with cancer, leaving many lives touched by his kindness, hospitality, humor, and courage. His infectious smile and warm heart will be forever loved and missed by his wife, Joanne; daughter, Sierra; and siblings, Marie (Ron) and Georgene; along with nieces, great-nieces, cousins, and many extended family and friends.

We would like to thank all those who helped both him and his family, bringing comfort to them over the past few years. Your kindness is greatly appreciated.

Services are closed and private.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 7, 2019
