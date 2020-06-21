1925 - 2020



Fred Jesse Howard passed away on May 8, 2020 in Leesburg, VA - he was 95 years old. Born on February 4, 1925 to Christopher and Mattie (Sutton) Howard in Helena, Montana, he was preceded in death this past February by Helen his wife of 72 years. Fred's death was also preceded by his brothers Jack and Chester, and his sister June.



Fred leaves three children, Richard Howard, Daniel Howard, and Shelly Beauchemin. In addition, he leaves five grandchildren - Wesley Howard, Wayne Howard, Jennifer Holland, Cindy Facterman, and Chris Beauchemin. He also leaves eight great grandchildren - Holly Howard, Harrison Howard, Howard Holland, Evan Holland, Mia Beauchemin, Beau Beauchemin, Zoe Facterman, and Brynn Beauchemin.



Fred was born in Helena, Montana and at age three moved to Kalispell, Montana where he grew up, graduating from Flathead High School in 1943. After graduating, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. Fallowing boot camp and other training, he was assigned to a medium bomber group in the South Pacific. Little more than a year later, he returned to the United States having flown 37 combat missions. For his service he was awarded the Air Medal (with three Gold Stars) and the Distinguished Flying Cross for "...heroism... and extraordinary and meritorious achievements.... against enemy Japanese forces".



After serving four years in the Marine Core, Fred returned to Montana and settled in Bozeman, marrying Helen Monforton in February,1948. In 1951 he began a career with the Federal Fish and Wildlife Service as a Fish Culturalist at the national fish hatchery in Bozeman, Montana. From there, he held positions at the NFH in Creston, MT; a Trainee at Lee Town, WV; a Trainee at Cortland, NY; Assist. Manager at Lamar, PA; Regional Superintendent, Boston, MA; and, finally serving in a number of positions at the Department of the Interior in Washington, DC, including Acting Chief of the Division of Fish Hatcheries.



After retiring in 1978, Fred served as a consultant with the Fish and Wildlife Service and on projects in Mexico and South America. In addition, he and Helen traveled both nationally and internationally, visiting Montana every summer. In 1998, Fred and Helen moved to Bozeman, Montana. Shortly after that, they bought a home in Las Vegas, NV and for the next eight years spent the winters in the desert of southern Nevada and the summers in the mountains of southwestern Montana. In 2007, they sold their home in Las Vegas and lived year-round in Bozeman.



In 2017, Fred and Helen moved back to northern Virginia to be closer to their children and their families. However, in their hearts they never left Montana.



