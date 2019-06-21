Resources More Obituaries for Fred Shellenberg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fred Shellenberg

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Fred Shellenberg, 95, died at his long time Livingston residence on June 14th, 2019; with his children at his side. Fred was born in Livingston on August 21, 1923 to Fred and Matilda Shellenberg, the oldest of five siblings. He joked he could never save enough to move away.



Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Viola; his parents; brother John, and sister Anna. Fred is survived by his children Tom (Chris), Susan, and Kathy; his brother Art (Joy) and sister Evelyn (Wes Strong, deceased). He left behind five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



In 1941 Fred graduated from Park High School in the top 90 percent of his class. He joined the National Guard at age 14 and continued to serve many years after the war. In World War II, he served in the Army Air Corp as a radio man on the Liberator (a B-24 heavy bomber). Upon being honorably discharged, he worked in Alaska in communications before returning to Livingston where he farmed and worked for the railroad. Fred married Viola Evans in Polson, Montana on June 10, 1951. In 1953 they opened Shellenberg Studio, providing full service portrait photography, which transitioned into an art gallery. Collecting and selling western art was one of their greatest interests and they traveled the United States attending art shows and frequenting galleries. Acquiring and selling Western Americana books followed later in their years together.



Fred embraced Montana's two seasons. In the winter he enjoyed downhill skiing, snowmobiling and eventually snow-birding in their R.V. When summer arrived there were many Sunday afternoons spent water skiing at Dailey Lake, dirt biking on mountain trails and several hikes to the top of local mountains, including Emigrant Peak. His last mountain trek was Baldy (Livingston Peak), done with family on his 80th birthday. In later years he played pinochle regularly, met with a variety of coffee clutches and visited all the nursing and retirement homes often. Church activity was an integral part of his life as well as his family and friends.



Services will be held at Livingston Christian Center (across from Town and Country), on June 29th at 10 AM. Graveside services with military honors to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Living Hope Church (corner of south 3rd and Lewis) will host a luncheon reception following the graveside service. All are welcome.



