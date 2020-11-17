Fred Simonson, 94, of Belgrade, Montana passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born June 28, 1926 in Van Hook, North Dakota to Gilbert and Inga (Anderson) Simonson. Fred was the last of nine siblings to pass away.
He joined the U.S. Navy, training at NTS Farragut in Idaho and stationed at Camp Elliot in San Diego and Terminal Island, California. He was an Engineman D 2nd Class on a ship from 1944 to 1951.
In 1950, Fred married Martha Radie in Washburn, North Dakota. They had six children.
He worked for 11 years as a machinist at Ottertail Power Company before becoming a Journeyman lineman at Northwest Power until 1968.
He then moved to Belgrade, working for Williams Construction, also as a Journeyman lineman, up to his retirement in 1988.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Martha.
Survivors include his children, Wade (Kath) Simonson, Steve Simonson, Randy Simonson, Rod (Julie) Simonson, Debbie (Randy) Ricks, and Mark (Carol) Simonson; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com