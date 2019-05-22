Resources More Obituaries for Frederick Lane Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frederick Lane

1941 - 2018 Obituary Flowers Mike Lane of Battle Ground, WA, passed away surrounded by his family on December 10, 2018, at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA, after a long battle with cancer and COPD. He was born February 7, 1941, in Bozeman, MT, to parents Michael Frederick "Fred" Lane and Marion Elizabeth (Tees) Lane.



Mike grew up in Three Forks where he spent much of his time hunting and fishing with friends and his unlimited Lane relatives. He was drafted to the US Army in 1964, based out of Fort Lewis, Tacoma, WA. During his time in the military he met and married his wife of 54 years, Miss Lahoma Evans on September 4, 1964, in Muskogee, OK. They were blessed with three loving sons and six cherished grandchildren.



Upon Mike's return to Three Forks from the military he went to work for the Milwaukee Railroad. He became an engineer, working for the Milwaukee until their closure in 1980. Mike continued his career working as a railroader at the Portland Terminal and later at Montana Rail Link in Missoula until his retirement in 2002. Mike made many lifelong friends during his tenure as a railroader.



Survivors include his wife Lahoma (Evans) Lane of Battle Ground, WA; sons Michael (Carolyn Marinier) of Yacolt, WA; James (Jennifer) of Portland, OR; and Shane of Battle Ground, WA; grandchildren Courtney Lane (Patrick) Moi, Christopher Lane, Amy Lane, Samuel Lane, Benjamin Lane, and Autumn Lane; sisters Mary Lou Mintling (Dick) of Kearney, NE; Donna Makoff (Ed) of Bozeman, MT; brothers Joe Pete Lane (Joyce) of Seattle, WA; and Pat John Lane (Carol) of Missoula; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Madeline (Lane) Todd, and brother-in-law Donald "Cotton" Todd.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, WA; the Headwaters Trail System; or a .



