|
|
Gary F. Bennett, 81, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of natural Causes. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Gary was born in McPhee, Colorado on March 4, 1938 to Acie and Alta Bennett. He was the second of four children, and is survived by his sister Peggy Jo of New Mexico. He spent many of his younger years in the great outdoors hunting for arrow heads, and helping on the farm.
He joined the Air Force and traveled the world, or parts of it. It was while he was in the Air Force he met the love of his life Rachel S. West. They were married in Denver, Colorado on January 3, 1958. They were blessed with four children, Cynthia of Bozeman, Brenda (Beau) of Wyoming, Keith (Betty) of Great Falls, and Liane who was waiting with a big hug for her daddy up in heaven. He was also blessed with 3 grandchildren: Tyler Bennett of Bozeman, Gina Bridgewater of Three Forks, Shalina (Andy) Lingley of Bozeman, and three great grandchildren: Hannah and Warden of Three Forks, and Linnea of Bozeman.
Gary and his family spent most of the time living in the Gallatin Valley - Bozeman, Belgrade area. Gary was a hard worker and a hard player. He drilled wells throughout the valley and Big Sky area, making many families very happy. He never met a stranger, as every one was his friend. He was a very kind and giving man. He would go out of his way to help any and all. He loved nature and everything to do with the great outdoors, except snakes - he hated snakes. He took his family on many fishing, hunting, and camping adventures which instilled their love for the outdoors. Gary also enjoyed snowmobiling, stock cars, and traveling, especially those Sunday rides throughout the state on the back roads to nowhere.
He was a husband, father, brother, uncle, but most of all a great friend that always had your back. He will deeply be missed by all. He leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Gary did not want a funeral or service of any kind. He can now be found, and visited at the Highland Cemetery cremation vaults in Great Falls, Montana.
Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020