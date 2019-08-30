|
Gary Kerr, 65, of Belgrade, passed suddenly from natural causes on August 25, 2019. Gary loved dogs, was an avid cyclist and will be remembered most for his happy spirit. Survivors include his wife Lynn, stepfather, six siblings, many in laws, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and his dogs Josephine and Dayta. Memorials may be made in Gary's name to Kootenai Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 19, Libby, MT 59923, www.habitat.org/us-mt/libby/hfh-kootenai-valley-partners and Hope Thru Housing Inc., 6665 Huntley Road Suite P, Columbus, OH 43229, www.hthohio.org/how_you_can_help.aspx. Service information will be announced later. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2019