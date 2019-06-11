Services Dahl Funeral Chapel 300 Highland Boulevard Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 586-5298 Resources More Obituaries for Gary Kline Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doctor Gary Kline

1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Doctor Gary Kline passed away peacefully after a courageous, hard-fought battle with cancer on June 6, 2019, in Bozeman, Montana at the age of 68.



Gary was born on August 11, 1950, in Billings, Montana to Bruce and Patricia Kline. Gary's accomplishments are plentiful, reflecting his hard-work ethic and determination. Gary graduated from Montana State University in 1972 with a degree in Zoology and went on to obtain his master's degree in Zoology in 1973 at MSU. Gary continued his education and received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska in 1979. He obtained his pilots' license in the 1980's and flew his family throughout the United States and Canada. In 1985, Gary and Sandra Hale married, welcoming two wonderful children into their home, Kevin Kline (32) and Kinsey Kline (27). They were married for 24 years and raised their beautiful family together before they separated. Gary loved his children dearly. He cherished his time traveling with them wherever they were competing in sporting events. He was a kind, compassionate father who ensured his kids had every opportunity available to them and provided many such opportunities. Later in life he was united with his love, Anne. She was just the adventurous spirit Gary was looking for and the two of them enjoyed traveling to the Coast, Arizona and Nevada, as well as working together. He was an incredibly fun, loving and adventurous life-partner.



Anyone who knew Gary quickly learned he had an insatiable zest for life. His unwavering wholeheartedness for living his life to the fullest created a deep satisfaction that he fought for till the very end. This zest for life was filled with endless activities with his children, family and friends. These activities included various sporting events which included coaching hockey, downhill and cross-country skiing, traveling all over the world, flying his planes, hunting, fishing, farming, ranching and many other various, countless activities.



Gary was known for having an active entrepreneurial spirit as he owned all kinds of businesses over the years. Nicknamed painless, his dental practices' in Bozeman and West Yellowstone flourished with happy patients, many of whom became good friends. Gary's entrepreneurial spirit also lead him to own a floral shop, a winery, and the Butte Rough Riders hockey team.



As a lifelong outdoorsman, Gary was an avid fisherman, hunter and trapper. He loved his two Brittany Spaniels, Tucker and Baby, and brought them on countless bird hunting adventures. Gary qualified as an Expert Rifleman through the NRA in 1967-68, was on the MSU rifle team, and in 1994, Gary's rifle team was inducted into the MSU Hall of Fame. Gary was also a conservationist and a dedicated member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He loved Montana and spent a great deal of time in the backcountry. Gary loved spending time on his ranch with family because he took great pride in sharing his favorite place with the people he cherished most. Gary was an amazing father, partner, and friend and will be so dearly missed by all who knew him.



Gary is survived by his spouse, Anne Millhouse and his two children, Kevin Kline and Kinsey Kline. Gary is also survived by his stepchildren, Elizabeth (Scott) Warren, Katie (Randy) McHenry, Paul Haeussler, and Ashley Millhouse, as well as his six step-grandchildren, Jacob, Leah, Colten, Reece, Graeson, and Turner. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Patricia (Bell) Kline and his infant daughter, Kelly Kline.



A funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center, 300 Highland Blvd., Bozeman, MT 59715. A reception will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 2305 Catron Street, Bozeman, MT 59718. All are welcome; we encourage all who knew Gary to stop by and celebrate Gary's life while enjoying food, beverages, and stories of the incredible memories made with Gary.



