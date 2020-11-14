Gary Robert Bos, 80 of Belgrade, passed away on November 10, 2020 at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital after a 4-year struggle with lung disease.
Gary was born in Bozeman on April 16, 1940 to Garrett and Gertrude (Ypma) Bos. He was raised on a dairy farm outside of Churchill MT. Gary graduated from Manhattan Christian School in 1959. After high school he went to work on the family farm, where he and brother, Steven Bos farmed and milked cows until 1997.
He married Donna (Rider) in 1962 and they were married until Donna passed away in 2016. They had three children, Lisa Almengor, Robert Bos, and John Bos.
After a short retirement Gary went back to work driving truck. He worked for a couple of different companies and drove all over the county. He then went to North Dakota and drove gravel truck in the oilfields until 2014, when he retired again. In his retirement, Gary enjoyed working on his old tractors and going to the truck stop and having coffee with his friends. Gary had many friends and was a kind man and treated everyone he met with kindness and respect. He was a great Dad and Grandpa and will be missed by many.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Lisa Almengor; son, John (Jennifer) Bos; sisters, Alice Kingma and Marilyn (John) DeVies; grandchildren, Marcus, Samm, Matthew, Baylee, Hunter, and Logan and six great grandchildren.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Garrett, and Gertrude Bos; brothers, Edward, and Steven Bos; sister, Geneva Stuivenga; son, Robert; wife, Donna and grandson, Jesse Bos.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at Hills Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 12 pm at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com