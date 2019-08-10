|
Loving Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Friend.
Gene Holland (as known as "Red Rattler") passed away on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at the age of 84. She lived an amazing life. Gene was born on February 18th, 1935 in Jeffers, MT to Dora Evagene Barrier and Fred W. Hautier. She grew up in the Madison Valley with her two sisters and brother. Gene graduated from Ennis High School in 1953 and then moved to California where she joined the Navy. There she met J.B. Holland, married and had four children: Mike, Debbie, Julie and Jamie.
Gene moved back to Montana and raised her family as a single mother. She managed the Gateway Cafe where she fed the locals well. For years she worked at Stacey's Old Faithful. She loved tending bar and giving advice, sometimes for free. Despite her busy life, her door was always open to friends and anyone who needed a helping hand.
Gene was an avid sports fan. Football was her favorite (GO BEARS) and continued to be even though she lost her beloved son, Jamie, on the high school football field in 1981.
Between tending bar and raising a family she traveled to many destinations including Alaska and Panama.
One of her proudest accomplishments was graduating from Montana State University in 1983 with a degree in Sociology. In 1992 she followed her sister to Three Forks, MT which became her permanent home.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her sister, Kay Hautier, brother, Jackie Hautier and her son, Jamie Holland.
Gene is survived by her sister Mae MacDonald; her three children: Mike (Beth) Holland, Debbie (Larry) Dorsey, and Julie Pearson; six grandchildren: Megan (Nathan) Fernandez, Shannon (Jack) Gibson, Devin Overstreet, Brady Overstreet, McKenzie Pearson, and Marshall Pearson; as well as two great grandchildren: Alexander Sullivan and Jeremiah Gibson.
Gene has been cremated. A celebration of Gene's life will be held on Monday, August 12th, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Three Forks, MT at the Sacajawea Inn. All are welcome to attend. Donations to the .
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019