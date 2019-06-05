George Grant Ballantyne passed away June 2, 2019, at the age of 75.



Grant was born on April 13, 1944, in Bozeman Deaconess Hospital to George and Mildred (Roth) Ballantyne. He attended Manhattan schools where he graduated as valedictorian and enjoyed sports, especially basketball.



He graduated from MT State College in 1966. On November 23, 1968, he married Jackie Tinder. They made their home in Manhattan where they raised their two children.



During his college years he took over the management of Cloverdale Apiaries, which was owned by his father and uncle. He later became the owner.



After selling his business in 1992, he went to work at MSU as a custodian. After several years he was able to go to work for Manhattan schools as a custodian. He took pride in taking good care of the high school. In fact, he always made the effort to do the very best job possible.



He enjoyed refinishing furniture and was on avid sports fan; especially for the Bobcats, Duke, and the Dodgers. He was a member of Manhattan Lodge #59, the Scottish Rite bodies of Livingston, and Algeria Shrine.



He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Chris (Steve) Mest of Helena; and son, Brad (Shelley) Ballantyne of Manhattan. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Maria, Luke, Paige, Aubrey, and Gabe; by his brother-in-law, Skip (Judy) Tinder, and nieces Misti and Mandi; as well as numerous cousins and extended family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred Ballantyne.



Graveside services will be Saturday, June 8, at Meadow View Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. followed by a Memorial Service at the Manhattan Presbyterian Church at 11:00 A.M.



The family would like to thank the staff of Parkhaven for the kindness and care they extended to Grant.



Donations may be made to the Manhattan School Foundation or to the Manhattan Presbyterian Church.



