Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for George Ballantyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Grant Ballantyne


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George Grant Ballantyne Obituary
George Grant Ballantyne passed away June 2, 2019, at the age of 75.

Grant was born on April 13, 1944, in Bozeman Deaconess Hospital to George and Mildred (Roth) Ballantyne. He attended Manhattan schools where he graduated as valedictorian and enjoyed sports, especially basketball.

He graduated from MT State College in 1966. On November 23, 1968, he married Jackie Tinder. They made their home in Manhattan where they raised their two children.

During his college years he took over the management of Cloverdale Apiaries, which was owned by his father and uncle. He later became the owner.

After selling his business in 1992, he went to work at MSU as a custodian. After several years he was able to go to work for Manhattan schools as a custodian. He took pride in taking good care of the high school. In fact, he always made the effort to do the very best job possible.

He enjoyed refinishing furniture and was on avid sports fan; especially for the Bobcats, Duke, and the Dodgers. He was a member of Manhattan Lodge #59, the Scottish Rite bodies of Livingston, and Algeria Shrine.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Chris (Steve) Mest of Helena; and son, Brad (Shelley) Ballantyne of Manhattan. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Maria, Luke, Paige, Aubrey, and Gabe; by his brother-in-law, Skip (Judy) Tinder, and nieces Misti and Mandi; as well as numerous cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred Ballantyne.

Graveside services will be Saturday, June 8, at Meadow View Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. followed by a Memorial Service at the Manhattan Presbyterian Church at 11:00 A.M.

The family would like to thank the staff of Parkhaven for the kindness and care they extended to Grant.

Donations may be made to the Manhattan School Foundation or to the Manhattan Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now