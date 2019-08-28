|
|
George Santiglia, 90, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at home in Bozeman. He was born on February 22, 1929 in West New York, NJ to Jack and Mary Santiglia.
George attended Holy Family High School in Union City, New Jersey where he was a lead scorer for the Varsity basketball team. He attended Seton Hall University, majoring in Management until enlisting in the Air Force to serve as an Airman First Class, Radar Operator during the Korean War.
In 1960 he married Angela LoRusso and was married for 21 years. They had two children, Eve and then Guy.
George spent his career as a Real Estate Broker for GTS Realty and Santiglia Realty.
An avid fan of sports, his favorite teams were the New York Giants and New Jersey Nets. He was happiest when playing with his four grandchildren. George was the life of the dance floor at all family events.
He is survived by his daughter, Eve (Paolo Pedrazzini) Santiglia of Bethesda, MD; son, Guy (Meay) Santiglia of Bozeman, MT; ex-wife, Angela Santiglia, grandchildren, Luca and Alessia Pedrazzini, Jacqueline and John Santiglia; sister Violet Biggio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary Santiglia; sisters, Lois Bonica, Marianne Maresca and brother, Joseph Santiglia.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1 pm Friday, August 30th at Holy Rosary Church. Interment with military honors will take place in Sunset Hills Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019