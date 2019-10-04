|
Georgette Cassen was a hiker, yoga practitioner, animal lover, hostess and generous friend. Although she had a difficult time with her health in recent years, she was granted an easy death the night of Sunday, July 14. Born in Antwerp, Belgium in 1938 to Jewish parents who survived the Holocaust, she spent the war years in a convent with the Sisters who cared for her. The family was reunited at the war's end, but she often said that, as a child, she had no idea whether she was Catholic or Jewish. Perhaps that experience helped form the independent woman she became. Arriving in New York at age 20, she worked first as a model, then for Air France, remaining there until moving to Montana more than 31 years ago. She came for the mountains. After visiting a friend for a nine-day trek in the Bitterroot Range she was sold on the state, the mountains, the people. Taking early retirement from Air France, she moved to Bozeman a year later, bringing with her three beloved cats. She worked as an assistant to a Bozeman attorney, volunteered at the Bozeman Opera and at the Co-op. Hiking and backpacking remained her passion until contracting encephalitis in 2011. She recovered, but her hikes became shorter, fewer. She was unable to practice yoga at her former level. Abandoning both activities as she had experienced them was difficult for her. Yet Fate seems to bring to us all that we need. While in the hospital, she was often visited by Rabbi Chaim Bruk of the Chabad Lubavitch of Montana. A secular Jew, she was nevertheless pleased by his visits, and by the welcome to all people that is a hallmark of Chabad. Once she was well, she happily attended the synagogue on holy days and celebration days. When she could no longer get there on her own, Rabbi Bruk made certain she could attend all special events. And he made certain, as well, that, on her death, Georgette would be flown to New York, met by people of Chabad and taken for burial to Chesed Shel Emes cemetery in the Catskill Mountains where other Holocaust survivors rest. It was in the Catskills that Georgette began hiking. She has made a round trip. It has been a trip of beauty. Georgette leaves behind dear friends in Bozeman and New York, and cousins, Yves Cassen and Michel Cassen in Antwerp. A memorial planned for sometime this autumn will be announced.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019