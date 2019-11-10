|
|
Georgia Ann (Ehlang) Flattum was born December 28th, 1933 in Chinook, MT to Ole and Agnes Ehlang. She was born a twin to brother George (Sam) Ehlang and grew up in a large, happy family.
Georgia Ann attended school in Chinook and graduated from Chinook High School in 1951. After graduation, she worked for USDA-ASCS for many years before transferring to Bozeman in 1958. Shortly after her move, she met her late husband, J. Russell Flattum, and the two married in 1959. They would go on to have three children: Gary, Sherry, and Dale.
Throughout her marriage, Georgia Ann worked as a secretary and a volunteer at Irving School in Bozeman. Additionally, she managed a second job at Haynes Real Estate for many years before finally retiring.
In her free time, Georgia Ann was known for her volunteer work with the church and quilting for Lutheran World Relief. She truly lived her life to the fullest - always baking, sewing, quilting, smiling, laughing, loving, and telling the best stories about her life to her grandchildren. She had the uncanny and extraordinary ability to always make people welcome in her home, and she was always making an impact through the church and her homelife. She touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed.
Georgia Ann is preceded in life by her sweetheart and husband, J. Russell Flattum; parents, Ole and Agnes Ehlang; sisters, Dorothy Ross, Eileen Hinter, and Eunice Lott; and brothers, Carl King and George (Sam) Ehlang.
Georgia Ann is survived by children, Gary and Marcia in Ohio, Sherry and Steve in California, and Dale and Amy Jo in Minnesota; sister, Janet of Missoula, MT; brother, Leonard (Swede) in Billings, MT; sister-in-law, Jane Ehlang in Helena, MT; and grandchildren, Katrina, Tessa, Johnathan, Eli, and Sadie.
Services for Georgia Ann will be Saturday, November 16. Family and friends will first meet at Sunset Hills Cemetery at 10:00 A.M., followed by a brief gathering at Hope Lutheran Church at 11:00 A.M., with a Celebration of Life reception to immediately follow. Guests are encouraged to dress warm and comfortable -- she wouldn't want anyone to catch a cold on her behalf.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019