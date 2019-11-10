Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Flattum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Ann Flattum


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Ann Flattum Obituary
Georgia Ann (Ehlang) Flattum was born December 28th, 1933 in Chinook, MT to Ole and Agnes Ehlang. She was born a twin to brother George (Sam) Ehlang and grew up in a large, happy family.

Georgia Ann attended school in Chinook and graduated from Chinook High School in 1951. After graduation, she worked for USDA-ASCS for many years before transferring to Bozeman in 1958. Shortly after her move, she met her late husband, J. Russell Flattum, and the two married in 1959. They would go on to have three children: Gary, Sherry, and Dale.

Throughout her marriage, Georgia Ann worked as a secretary and a volunteer at Irving School in Bozeman. Additionally, she managed a second job at Haynes Real Estate for many years before finally retiring.

In her free time, Georgia Ann was known for her volunteer work with the church and quilting for Lutheran World Relief. She truly lived her life to the fullest - always baking, sewing, quilting, smiling, laughing, loving, and telling the best stories about her life to her grandchildren. She had the uncanny and extraordinary ability to always make people welcome in her home, and she was always making an impact through the church and her homelife. She touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed.

Georgia Ann is preceded in life by her sweetheart and husband, J. Russell Flattum; parents, Ole and Agnes Ehlang; sisters, Dorothy Ross, Eileen Hinter, and Eunice Lott; and brothers, Carl King and George (Sam) Ehlang.

Georgia Ann is survived by children, Gary and Marcia in Ohio, Sherry and Steve in California, and Dale and Amy Jo in Minnesota; sister, Janet of Missoula, MT; brother, Leonard (Swede) in Billings, MT; sister-in-law, Jane Ehlang in Helena, MT; and grandchildren, Katrina, Tessa, Johnathan, Eli, and Sadie.

Services for Georgia Ann will be Saturday, November 16. Family and friends will first meet at Sunset Hills Cemetery at 10:00 A.M., followed by a brief gathering at Hope Lutheran Church at 11:00 A.M., with a Celebration of Life reception to immediately follow. Guests are encouraged to dress warm and comfortable -- she wouldn't want anyone to catch a cold on her behalf.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -