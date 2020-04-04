Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Thomas Cullen


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Thomas Cullen Obituary
Gerald Thomas Cullen, 91, of Bozeman, MT passed away March 29, 2020. Jerry was born September 23, 1928 in Buffalo, NY to Matt and Eleanor Cullen. He was the youngest of three. His sister, Jean Fleming, preceded him in death. His older brother, Matt, lives in Hamburg, NY. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry spent his childhood in Hamburg, NY. He was force to be reckoned with. Jerry was hard-charging and great at everything he did (except piano :) ). Jerry was a great student and accomplished athlete (football, wrestling, track, basketball, skiing, swimming, handball). Jerry had an unusual grace in his athletic endeavors.

Jerry married Grace Schmitt in 1952. There were six children born of the marriage: Mary Grace, Gerald (Anne), Bob (Paula), Kathleen Rock (Chris), Greg (Andrea), and Bill. He was preceded in death by Mary Grace, Bob, and Bill, a sadness he carried. He is survived by his beloved grandkids, Connor, Matt, Karsen, Casey, and Regina.

Jerry spent a year at Hamilton College where he was aptly dubbed "Grabber". When his first great-grandbaby, Sorrin, was born, he wanted to name him "Grabber 2". It took some explaining that this would not be "PC". Jerry went on to attend and play football for Annapolis. He proudly wore the Navy cap though out his life. After the Academy, Jerry joined the Air Force and flew B-29's then K-97 tankers in the Korean War.

Jerry was an incredibly hard worker. A chemical engineer by training, he first worked for Eastman Kodak. He went on to be appointed a Judge for the Worker's Comp Board in NY by Nelson Rockefeller. He ultimately ended up in San Francisco as an Administrator for the US Labor Department, where he lived for the next 45 years. Jerry met and married the love of his life, Marilyn. They were a common sight in the Marina. Jerry rode his bike outside in his later years, until an accident at 86 stopped him. After his retirement Jerry went on to earn his Certified Financial Analyst designation.

In December 2017 Jerry and Marilyn came to live with Kathleen and Chris in Bozeman. Jerry had been trying to care for Marilyn, who was severely demented, for several years. Ultimately, Marilyn went to live at Spring Creek, a memory care facility, where she is today.

Jerry lived with Kath and Chris until his death. He loved Montana - the mountains, wildlife and beauty. He spent many hours on our deck admiring all these things. He loved his family and was thankful to be close to them. Connor, Jessy, and Sorrin stayed with Jerry many times, which we are very thankful for.

Jerry's sharp mind, quick wit, and sense of humor were evident to all who met him. We thank our many friends who never tired of a meal at Chez Rock, so Jerry could be included. We believe we all became better people from Jerry living with us. He is missed.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -