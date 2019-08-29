|
A good man left this earth on August 18 and he often said he led a wonderful life. He was born in Redmond, Oregon on September 22, 1935. His family moved to Woodland, California when Gerald was 11. In high school, he played football and was in the chess club. He graduated from the University of California at Davis before teaching at Cal Poly University in San Luis Obispo, California. He completed his PhD at Colorado State University. He and his family moved to Bozeman in a snowstorm on June 13, 1976 because California was "getting too crowded." Gerald traveled the state for the MSU extension service and then taught irrigation and water law courses in the Ag Engineering department for many years.
Gerald married Leah Snyder in 1959 and they had a daughter, Judy, in 1963 and son, Neil, in 1966. Leah died in 1987. Two years later, Gerald married Priscilla Callen, adding three step-sons, Rich, Dan, and Jeff. Gerald had a deep love of family. He was a kind, caring, and wise person with a quiet sense of humor. He loved the mountains, trails, and rivers of Montana. He often hiked, back-packed, hunted, and fished. He enjoyed the company of life-long friends and sharing stories of outdoor adventures.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Laura Lopez, and step-son, Richard Callen. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Westesen; his daughter Judy (Mike) Clayton, grandsons Steve, Jeff, and Kevin (Myrth) Clayton, and great grandsons, Aldo and Roscoe Clayton; his son Neil (Kristen) Westesen and grandsons Ben (Natasha), Zander (Amy) and Henry Westesen; his step-son Dan (Nicole) Callen and granddaughters Kristen (Tony), Brittany (Colby), Jessica, and Bethany; his step-son Jeff Callen and granddaughters Cassidy, Rosemary, and Delilah; and four Lopez nephews and families.
A private gathering will celebrate his life. "Best of all he loved the fall. The leaves yellow on the cottonwoods, leaves floating on the trout streams, and above the hills the high blue windless skies ...Now he will be a part of them forever." Ernest Hemingway
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019