Gigi Prunty, 88, of Bozeman, died on January 24, 2020, just 26 days after Bill, her husband of 59 years.
Gigi was born in Colorado Springs on May 24, 1931, just ahead of her twin brother, Bill. She was a graduate of Colorado Springs High School and Wesley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago. After becoming an R.N., she continued her education at Northwestern University and the University of Colorado.
Gigi moved to Denver in 1952 to work as a psychiatric nurse at the Denver VA Hospital. She met her future husband, Bill, during her 10 years there.
Bill and Gigi were married in 1960 and moved to Bozeman in 1962. She loved her job as a stay at home mom. When her children grew older, she became the receptionist in Bill's private practice.
Gigi was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for 57 years. In the 1980s, she became a member of Chapter AG, PEO. She treasured those friendships for decades.
Fly fishing on the Madison was one of Gigi's favorite activities. She also enjoyed skiing, playing bridge, knitting and counted cross stitch, and gardening. Gigi adored the five Basset hounds that were family members across the years. Her nursing school connection to Chicago led to her love of the Chicago Cubs. She was thrilled to have lived long enough for her Cubbies to break the 108-year curse and win the World Series in 2016.
Gigi is survived by her daughter, Sheri (Rodney) Owens; son, Steve (Lisa) Prunty; son, Dave (Jenn) Prunty; grandchildren, Katharine Owens Bove, Will Owens, Steve Prunty, and sister-in-law, Joan Gordon.
A celebration of Gigi and Bill Prunty's lives will be held at Aspen Pointe, 1201 Highland Blvd, on Friday, January 31, at 10:00 am.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020