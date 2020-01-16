|
|
|
Gladys Olivia Lulloff passed gently from this world on Jan. 13 with family by her side. She was born September 21, 1945 in Livingston, Montana to Basil and Gladys Jones. She grew up with 9 brothers and sisters. After the passing of her father, Gladys was part of a real-life "Brady Bunch." Her mother married Harold Eggar in 1955 and the families joined together for a total of 12 Children. She graduated from high school in 1963.
Gladys married Bill Lulloff on September 30, 1963. They were married in Idaho, lived in Livingston, Whitehall and Hamilton; later they settled in Willow Creek in 1972 where they raised their four sons. They worked a dairy farm as a family until 1987. Glad loved to take the boys fishing on the Jefferson river on the bottom at their place. They all enjoyed those days on the river together. She did allow them to throw the fish back occasionally since the rule was "eat what you catch" and some of them didn't enjoy eating fish!
After selling out of the dairy business, besides being a ranch wife, Gladys worked at various places including Wheat Montana Bakery and Walmart. She developed many friendships along the way. Gladys had a way of making everyone love her after they got to know her. She was honest, hardworking, and persevering-always proving to be a fighter even in the final days of her battle with cancer.
As time went on, the family grew and Bill and Gladys were blessed with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Glad loved spending time with the grandchildren just taking walks outdoors, playing Monopoly, taking them to the store to buy them pop and candy, and even taking them to Yellowstone Park.
Gladys enjoyed playing cards, taking drives to visit family, being outdoors, helping with the cattle, Sudoku and hand-held electronic games. Gladys could be counted on to look at an issue from both sides and would give you an honest opinion.
Gladys is survived by her husband, Bill; sons, Don (Carrie) of Belgrade, Billy (Heidi) of Malta, and P.J. (Jen) of Eureka; 7 grandchildren and 3 adorable great-grandchildren, Heston Soule, Kyle, Donnie and his son Theron, Tyler (Sascha) and their children Tavi and Tylo, Tessa (Zach) Handley, Trevor Wick, and Olivia; siblings Dick (Char) Eggar, Dude Eggar, Donna Mae O'Connor, (Phyllis) Jones, James (Dianne) Jones, Basil (Dollie) Jones, Sarah (Bob) Ferguson, David (Bertha) Jones, Bill (Jennifer) Jones, and Edith (Neil) Coffman; sister-in-law Gerry Kelly and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gladys was preceded in death by her oldest son, Ronnie; her parents, siblings John and Virginia, brother-in-laws Don O'Connor and John Kelly; and sister-in-law Janet Eggar.
Funeral services will be held at K&L Mortuary in Three Forks on Saturday, Jan. 18th at 2 p.m. followed by a gathering at the Three Forks Senior Center. If friends wish, memorials may be made to Hospice who so lovingly helped the family care for Gladys in her final days.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020