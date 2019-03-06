Resources More Obituaries for Glenn Younkin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Glenn "Charlie" Younkin

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Charlie passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Broadwater Health Care in Townsend, MT. He was 88 years old. Charlie was born January 25, 1931 in Alliance Nebraska, to Alice (McLaughlin) and Glenn Steven Younkin. He spent his early years in the Sandhills of Nebraska learning the ropes of ranching and raising livestock with his dad. As a youth during WWII, aircraft were constantly flying in and out of the airbase at Alliance, which sparked his interest and future love of flying. He took his first flying lessons as a teenager. Charlie graduated high school from University of Nebraska School of Agriculture, in Curtis, Nebraska in 1948.



After high school he continued ranching with his father near Alliance. This is where he met and married the love of his life, Wilma Hagaman. They were married on February 24, 1952. Because of the blizzard, which hit the night before the wedding, the family headed right to the ranch to take care of cattle immediately following the wedding festivities.



He was a skilled cattleman, raising registered Black Angus since 1944 along with many great horses and cow dogs. A talented mechanic, Charlie often found it necessary to fix equipment with little or no resources, as it was too far to go get parts, and too expensive. He could fix almost anything with baling wire and a welder. Due to the size of the ranch, he found a great reason to put his love of flying to good use in checking cattle and windmills by air.



In 1964, he and Wilma moved their young family to a ranch at Whitehall, Montana, and then to Manhattan, Montana, where they remained until 2000 when they retired to Townsend. They spent a lot of time fishing together and he could always be found in his shop working to fix something many people would have thrown away or welding personalized gifts for his family.



Charlie is survived by his wife Wilma, of 67 years, son, Jim Younkin (Lorna) of Frenchtown, MT, daughters, Glenda Ehler (Rod) of Scottsbluff, NE, Cindy Younkin (Terry), of Bozeman, MT, sons Joe Younkin (Brenda) of Laurel, MT, and Jeff Younkin (Tabitha) of Hamilton, MT, grandchildren, Tanya Smith(Darren), Wendy Ramos (Mike), Brandon Younkin (Katie), Britney Younkin, Brent Hanson (Kelsey), Courtney Hanson, Alyssa Kranz (Tyler), Ashley Herbert (Chaemous), Chase Younkin, Cadence Younkin (Rich), Cache Younkin, Cordell Younkin, and Nick Pettigrew. He is also survived by great grandchildren Thomas Schaefer, Zach Day, Gracie Younkin, Tucker Herbert, Grady Kranz, Brynn Hanson and Sylvane Pettigrew, sister Iris Younkin and brother Dave Younkin. Charlie is predeceased by his parents, sister Florence Mae Varley, brother Verne Knapp and grandson, Garrett Younkin.



Charlie's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Broadwater Health Center.



Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7th at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 301 N. Cherry Street in Townsend. Light refreshments will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Inurnment and celebration of life is being planned for June 2019 in Manhattan. Memorials in Charlie's name can be sent to Montana 4-H Foundation, PO Box 173580, Bozeman, MT 59717; Broadwater Health Center, 110 North Oak Street, Townsend, MT 59644; or a recipient of your choice.