Gloria Thiesen, wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully at her home on January 31, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1937 in Heaton, North Dakota. She graduated from high school in Carrington, North Dakota and was soon married to Donald Thiesen. They moved to the Bozeman, Montana area in 1964 raising three boys, (you know: Cub Scouts, swimming lessons, Boy Scouts, skiing, campouts, hunting, church programs, school programs and so on and so forth) and making many friends. She was active in the Bozeman Lions Club. She loved big parties, making doll clothes, collecting vintage dishes and antiques, cruises, dancing, gardening and playing games with friends and family. She is survived by her husband Don; sons Todd (Kathy), Clayton (Leslie), Brian (Sharon); sisters Lois, Shirley, and Helen; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service and reception is planned for Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Elks Club, 205 Haggerty Lane at 2 pm. Memorials may be directed to Bozeman Lions Club, P.O. Box 485, Bozeman, MT 59771. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020