Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
5590 Jackrabbit Lane
Belgrade, MT
Gordan Hinch


1935 - 2019
Gordan Hinch Obituary
83, of Manhattan, MT passed away on August 6, 2019. He was born in 1935 in Washburn, North Dakota to Lloyd & Bertha Hinch. He grew up in Townsend, MT helping on family farms.

He married the 'love of his life', Joan on June 30th, 1956. Together they raised their family in Townsend until moving to Butte in 1973. They later moved to Four Lakes, WA and finally to Manhattan, MT.

Gordan worked as a Draftsman for the Montana Highway Department for 11 years, working on the I-90 and I-15 projects. He worked and later retired from Northwest Airlines after 23 years.

Gordan was a real handyman and able to do all types construction work - electrical, plumbing, masonry and concrete work. He enjoyed working on automobiles and trucks. He was known for always being willing to give others a hand on whatever project they were doing.

Gordan served faithfully as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and loved sharing his Bible based hope with others.

Gordan was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Amy Fandrich and his son, Brett Hinch.

Gordan is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan; his children, Trina (Jack) Duffy, Jeff (DeVona) Hinch, Bart (Shelley) Hinch, John (Kaelyn) Hinch, and by 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5590 Jackrabbit Lane Belgrade, Montana.

To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019
