Services Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service 113 South Willson Avenue Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 587-3184

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Grace Alice (Fossum) Robinson peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 19, 2019. Grace was born on September 29, 1923 on the Fossum family farm near Opheim. Montana. She married Floyd Eugene Robinson on June 8, 1945. She had five brothers, Melvin, Ralph, Roy, Lloyd and Orville, and one sister, Glenda. All her siblings preceded her in death.



Grace's deep love for the Lord was shown in many ways. Her primary focus in life was caring for her family. She loved family gatherings with her children and grandchildren present. Grace always had a great concern for the comfort and well-being of others. A visit to Grace's home guaranteed three things; a warm hug, a delicious aroma wafting from the kitchen (usually a kettle of soup or her famous sweet rolls, and the question, "Are you hungry?? Can I get you something to eat?"



Grace had a great love for music; her children were her favorite artists! She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed passing down family recipes from days past. She was a seasoned cribbage player which resulted in a love for the game in each of her children. Grace loved animals, especially dogs, and often shared stories of the various pets she had growing up on the farm.



Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were wide eyed with wonder at her tales of riding horseback to school when she was a young girl. She possessed a wonderful ability to engage others in conversation and make people feel like a friend the first time they met her.



Following her husband's death in 1968, Grace worked very hard to provide for her family. She shared her happy heart and sweet smile with others while working at MSU, the Holiday Inn, and the Sweetheart bread store in Bozeman. Many remember her as the "Sweetheart Bread Lady."



Grace's name depicts her character. She was a poised, graceful woman loved by those who were blessed to know her. Her life exemplified numerous traits mentioned in regard to the virtuous woman in Proverbs 31. Grace's earthly life story will carry on in many ways. One of those ways would make her very happy and is stated in Proverbs 31:28 - "Her children will rise up and call her blessed."



Grace is survived by her five children and 12 grandchildren, Beverly Karl of Olympia, WA (Corinna, Daniel and Vonice Ann), Clay (MaryAnn) Robinson of Forsyth, MT (Coalt and Whitnee), Vonice Veltkamp of Manhattan, MT (Shannon), Carol (Doug) Solberg of Manhattan, MT (Christen and Josiah), and Brand (Tracy) Robinson of Manhattan, MT (Breeanna, Brenden, Brindy and Breckyn). Grace also had 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation to the staff at Parkhaven Assisted Living in Manhattan, Montana for the gracious loving care of our sweet mother. We would also like to thank Hospice of Bozeman Health for their support and gentleness during our difficult time.



A private family graveside will be held in honor of our Mom.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019