Grace Kobernuss Morgan died after a short illness at age 96 on 15 January 2020 in the log cabin house she and husband Cal built in 1989. Born in 1923 in Buffalo, NY; Parents - Norman and Ruth Kobernuss; Childhood: Brother David; Marriage: Calvin Burr Morgan August 1946 Buffalo, NY;
Grace graduated high school at age 16 and had to wait a year before being allowed to attend Alfred University in Alfred, NY. Graduating in 1945 from the College of Ceramics art/Design as a design major Grace was active on campus. She was the Art Editor of the Kanakadea yearbook, Senior Class Secretary/treasurer, and treasurer for the Ceramics Guild. Both Sigma Chi Nu and Pi Delta Epsilon claimed her as a member.
After graduating college, Grace proudly served as a Navy WAVE for two years. She met Cal Morgan, a bomber pilot, while serving in the flight tower when stationed at Pensacola Navy Air Base in Florida. After marriage they set up house in Claremont, CA. They bought their house in 1950, and when Cal retired in 1976 traded it for a trailer and traveled around the US and Mexico for the next 10 years. Many great adventures were had. In 1989 they built and moved into a home in Belgrade, MT near where Cal was born.
In the early 1960s Grace began her career as secretary for the Physics Department of Pomona College. She loved being involved in campus life and greatly appreciated the men and women she worked with there.
Living in Montana was very important to Grace. Early on she became involved with the Gallatin Land Trust, Springhill Community, and volunteered at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. She wanted to take good care of the beautiful part of the world that she took to heart.
Survived by her children Neal Morgan and his wife Carol, La Verne, CA; Katherine Kilgore, Folsom, CA; and John Morgan and his wife Lynn, Belgrade, MT. Grandchildren Greg Leith, Christina Koch, Seth Morgan, and Scott Morgan, and Great-grandchildren Allison and Brian Leith, Emily and Owen Koch. Also surveyed by her brother David Kobernuss, niece Gretchen Hoyt, and nephews David and Richard Kobernuss.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020