Gracia Marie W. Rupert, 81, passed away on Monday February 25, 2019 in Bozeman. She was born in Billings, MT on October 22, 1937 to Harold and Charlotte Whitmore, she was a third generation Montanan.



At a young age she became the lady of the house, thus beginning her strong family values. It also shaped her strong spirit and sassy attitude. She approached life with all the conviction of a lioness and was a forced to be reckoned with. Gracia was intelligent, classy, sassy, generous, and drop dead gorgeous.



Gracia graduated from MSU with a BA in Psychology. She said she used her degree everyday while working at Western Plumbing for 29 years.



Anyone that was a part of her family dynamic knew that they were loved unconditionally. Later in life her joy came from her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Gracia is survived by her son, Terry Guptill; daughter, Dava Guptill; grandchildren, Strider Moore and Jacob Moore; great-grandchildren, Andre, Allora, Rizha, Isabel, Heidi, Olivia and Addison; sister, Charlene Pease; and nieces Wyna, Angie, and Susan.



Gracia was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, David W. Guptill, Ed Rinehart, and William Rupert; and son, Kevin Lee Guptill.



Mom, there are not enough words to describe you or say how much you mean to us. See you, all around mom.



A celebration of Gracia's life will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 2 pm at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.