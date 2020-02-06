|
|
Dr. Granvil Lee Hays passed away January 29, 2020 in Billings, MT. He was born December 15, 1940 in Tonkawa, OK to Donald and Eleanor Hays.
Dr. Hays spent his early years in Oklahoma and Kansas, graduating from high school in Hoisington, Kansas. He then continued his education at Northern Oklahoma College, where he majored in pre-medicine, was an honor student, a member of the football team and served as sophomore class president. He earned his D.D.S. from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Shortly after starting his career as a dentist, he was drafted by the Army. After serving a tour of duty as a combat medic in Vietnam, he chose to remain in the Army, joining the Dental Corps. He served for over 20 years, retiring as colonel after serving at various duty stations, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Frankfurt, Germany, and Fort Lewis in Washington state. While serving in the Army, he completed a M.S. in Oral Diagnostics from the University of Michigan. He retired with many military honors, including the Army Medical Department's highest award for professional competence and the Combat Medical Badge. A diplomat of the American Board of Oral Medicine, Dr. Hays served as national president of the American Academy of Oral Medicine 1995-1996.
Dr. Hays, after retiring from the Army, was an associate professor at the University of Texas-Houston, Health Science Center for 12 years, earning the Dean's Teaching Excellence award three times. He consulted on cancer prevention studies at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, authored two chapters in a medical text, authored or co-authored more than 35 professional articles and spoke at the Oral Health Congress, White House Conference on Aging. In 2004, he was named a Distinguished Alumnus of Northern Oklahoma College. He also authored "Tears of Sorrow, Tears of Joy" a historical novel set in Oklahoma Territory and "Circuitous Routes to America", the story of three men and women leading up to WWII, and their journeys through the war and to America.
Dr. Hays is survived by his wife of 55 years Heidi Hays, children Larissa (Rick) Hautekeete and Brandon (Eden) Hays, five grandchildren and brother Dan (Linda) Hays.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 12:30 pm, First Lutheran Church, 225 S. Black Avenue, Bozeman.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020