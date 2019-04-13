Gregory Amos Parmer, 79, of Belgrade, Montana passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born July 8, 1939 in Bozeman to Amos L. and Mary E. (Beck) Parmer. The family then moved to Culver City, California, where Greg graduated high school.



Greg's family came back to Montana, living in West Yellowstone, before he moved to Los Angeles, California, and Renton, Washington, ultimately returning to Belgrade.



He enjoyed his work as a technician with Douglas Aircraft and North American Aviation. He also worked for Kmart and then for Montana Power.



Greg loved cars, from racing and watching races to participating in car shows. He also very much loved his cat, Rambunctious.



Survivors include his sister, Beverly (Michael) Carroll; niece, Kelly (Tony) Cataluna; nephews, Timothy (Susan) Carroll, Shawn Carroll, and Aaron (Sylvia) Carroll; and three great-nephews and four great-nieces.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos Parmer and Mary Parmer Terpstra, and step-sister, Bell Liljinquist.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, April 15, at Gallatin Sunset Memorial Gardens on Frontage Rd.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, April 15, at Gallatin Sunset Memorial Gardens on Frontage Rd.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019