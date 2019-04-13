Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Gallatin Sunset Memorial Gardens
Frontage Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Parmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Parmer


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory Parmer Obituary
Gregory Amos Parmer, 79, of Belgrade, Montana passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born July 8, 1939 in Bozeman to Amos L. and Mary E. (Beck) Parmer. The family then moved to Culver City, California, where Greg graduated high school.

Greg's family came back to Montana, living in West Yellowstone, before he moved to Los Angeles, California, and Renton, Washington, ultimately returning to Belgrade.

He enjoyed his work as a technician with Douglas Aircraft and North American Aviation. He also worked for Kmart and then for Montana Power.

Greg loved cars, from racing and watching races to participating in car shows. He also very much loved his cat, Rambunctious.

Survivors include his sister, Beverly (Michael) Carroll; niece, Kelly (Tony) Cataluna; nephews, Timothy (Susan) Carroll, Shawn Carroll, and Aaron (Sylvia) Carroll; and three great-nephews and four great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos Parmer and Mary Parmer Terpstra, and step-sister, Bell Liljinquist.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, April 15, at Gallatin Sunset Memorial Gardens on Frontage Rd.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now