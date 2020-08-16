Gwen Ann Arnesen, long-time resident of Bozeman, passed away peacefully on 18 March, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan after a lengthy illness. Her daughter Hillary Allen Smith was by her side. Gwen was a life-long nature lover, artist and environmentalist. She spent 44 years in the West, and over 27 years in Bozeman.



Gwen was born in Mansfield, Ohio. She grew up in Akron and Cleveland and spent her free time rescuing baby birds, hiking in the woods and riding her bicycle. After her first experience in the Wind River Range of Wyoming with the National Outdoor Leadership School in 1970, she was determined to move out West right after high school. Gwen worked as a survival guide in Wyoming and a folbot kayak instructor in Alaska for NOLS as one of their first female instructors during the 1970s.



Gwen also worked as a cook on a tugboat with the Merchant Marines in Prince William Sound, Alaska, the only woman in the crew. She was a wrangler and horse-packer for Bears Ears Outfitters, a sheep rancher and a U.S. postal worker delivering mail in Lander, Wyoming. She attended Prescott College in Arizona and later earned a B.A. in biology and a B.S. in science education from California State University, Sacramento and the University of Wyoming, Laramie, respectively.



In Bozeman, Gwen managed The Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture during its founding years, trouble-shooting and booking shows for the community of artists, musicians and craftsmen. From 1988 onward, she served in a variety of capacities for environmental organizations in Montana including the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, The Yellowstone Project and the Northern Great Plains Program of the World Wildlife Fund. She organized conferences for Patagonia and planned outdoor challenges such as kayaking and rafting trips geared to sportswomen for Adventure, Inc. For the 90th birthday of Paul Petzoldt, founder of the National Outdoor Leadership School, she conceived the celebrations in Targhee, Idaho.



In her free time Gwen loved to paint in nature, specializing in watercolor renderings of mountain and desert landscapes and wildlife. She loved to take her daughters on road trips throughout the West, from Yellowstone Park to Utah, Idaho, California and Baja, Mexico, camping in their VW van, and also enjoyed fly-fishing.



In retirement Gwen spent four years as a neighbor and companion to her mother Nancy Arnesen in Virginia before moving to Michigan. Gwen is survived by her mother Nancy, daughter Hillary Allen Smith, son-in-law Justin Smith, grandchildren Charlotte and Dawson Smith, daughter Jane Allen, and siblings Jan and Erik Arnesen. She was preceded in death by her father Richard Arnesen. Condolences may be sent to Nancy Arnesen at 800 S. Saint Asaph St., Alexandria, VA 22314.



