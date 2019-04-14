Resources More Obituaries for Gwen Richardson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gwen Richardson

1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gwen Richardson, age 85, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 at her home in WinterGreen in Hudson, WI. Gwen was born on December 12, 1933 in Eau Galle, WI to G. Vaughn and Helen (Fuhrman) Welch. Growing up, Gwen spent most summers living and working on the family resort, Welch's Point, on Lake Eau Galle. On September 24, 1955, Gwen married Robert "Bob" Richardson in Eau Galle, Wisconsin. In the early years of their marriage, they moved west to Montana in July of 1960, living in Plentywood, Chinook, Bozeman and eventually settling in Belgrade, where they raised their four children. Once all of the children were in school, Gwen worked as a library assistant in the Belgrade elementary schools until they both retired in 1994. In October of 2005 they moved back home to Wisconsin. Gwen loved everything musical and enjoyed singing, theater, square dancing, baking, travelling, quilting, volunteering, church activities, bible study and lots of reading. Wherever she went, a book was always to be found somewhere nearby. Her real pride and joy was her family, and being with them was what was truly important to her. Gwen will be remembered with love by her husband Bob; children Elaine (Bill) McClure, Brent (Jill) Richardson, Camille (Peter) Vogt and Shauna Richardson; grandchildren Hannah, Brij, Rebecca (Michael), Emily, Elizabeth, Joshua, Charis, Eliana, Abraham and Mattea; siblings Betty Tsao and Duane "Butch" (Lila) Welch; sister- in-laws Geraldine Elftman, Nodra Richardson, Wanda Vredenbregt, Mary (Bill) Nelson and Linda Richardson. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-laws Peter Tsao, Charles Elftman and Terry Richardson. A Celebration of Life was held for Gwen in Hudson at First Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019. Gwen will be buried at Clear View Cemetery, near her childhood home in Eau Galle, WI at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Lakeview Hospice, 1715 Tower Dr. W, Stillwater, MN 55082. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.